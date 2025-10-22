Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:55 22.10.2025

Coalition of the Willing must finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as quickly as possible – Zelenskyy

1 min read

The Coalition of the Willing must finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as quickly as possible; this is an important element in ending the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We'll have a very important meeting in Britain. But, of course, some partners will be offline, and many will be online. Our Coalition of the Willing must finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as soon as possible. This is an important element in ending this war," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Sweden on Wednesday.

He emphasized that it is not enough to simply end Russian aggression and stop Putin; it is also necessary to prevent a recurrence of Russian aggression, and this requires security guarantees.

"We were talking about this for two hours with the President of the United States of America. Regarding various steps," the President noted.

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in London on Friday, which will be held in a hybrid format—online and in person—with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

