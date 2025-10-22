Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:32 22.10.2025

Zelenskyy, Swedish Prime Minister discuss air defense, energy, sanctions against Russia

During their meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson discussed the possibilities of restoring Ukrainian energy, air defense, as well as sanctions against Russia.

"I informed them about our main needs after the Russian strikes. We discussed the possibilities of restoration and finding additional sources of financing. In particular, we need a sufficient volume of gas for this winter. The Russians are deliberately destroying our production, so imports are important to us now," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Wednesday in Sweden.

On the eve of meetings in Brussels and London, the leaders coordinated their positions. Zelenskyy informed the Swedish Prime Minister about our communications with the United States and other partners.

During the meeting, the leaders also discussed the situation with air defense and sanctions.

"One thing that will really affect the situation is the fuller use of Russian assets to protect against Russian aggression. We are preparing appropriate solutions, but it is very difficult. We are counting on Europe's unity and solidarity, and its support," Zelenskyy stressed.

