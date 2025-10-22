Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:22 22.10.2025

Ukraine, Sweden sign letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters

2 min read
Ukraine, Sweden sign letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters
Photo: https://www.bbc.com

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed on Wednesday a letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters, the most modern version of the aircraft.

"President Zelenskyy and I have just signed a letter of intent. It marks the beginning of a long journey that will bring us closer to a significant export deal for Saab and Sweden with Ukraine," Kristersson announced at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart in Linköping, Sweden.

According to the Swedish prime minister, this will create great opportunities for the Ukrainian Air Force, Sweden, and its defense industry in the future, as well as for long-term industrial cooperation between the two countries.

"As you know, and as President Zelenskyy knows better than anyone, Sweden is one of Ukraine's largest military donors," Kristersson stressed.

He emphasized that the signed letter of intent "is not aimed at any new donations, but rather at long-term cooperation."

"It's about the potential for a significant agreement between our two countries, involving the production of 100 to 150 Gripen E-series aircraft. The goal is to build a strong air force in Ukraine," said the Swedish prime minister.

According to Kristersson, this deal marks "the beginning of a long journey for the next 10 to 15 years." Kristersson also emphasized that this "long-term ambition" does not mean that Sweden does not understand Ukraine's urgent need for resources to deter Russian aggression.

Tags: #zelenskyy #kristersson #gripen

