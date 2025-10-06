Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:15 06.10.2025

Shmyhal: Ukraine will receive five Bozena mine-clearing vehicles and other equipment from Slovakia

1 min read
Shmyhal: Ukraine will receive five Bozena mine-clearing vehicles and other equipment from Slovakia

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Slovak counterpart Robert Kaliňák signed an agreement on the transfer of non-lethal equipment and technology.

"We have signed an agreement with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Slovakia, Robert Kalinák, on the transfer of non-lethal equipment and technology. Slovakia will provide Ukraine with engineering and construction equipment, including Bozena vehicles, transport, mine-clearing systems, and medical evacuation equipment, free of charge," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Monday.

He also thanked the government and people of Slovakia for their support.

"During the meeting, I thanked my Slovak counterpart for their assistance, which is saving Ukrainian lives. We feel Slovakia's support on the path to achieving a just and lasting peace. I also thanked Slovakia for the assistance packages it has already provided. The country is working on a new, fifteenth, assistance package," the Ukrainian defense minister noted.

According to him, the parties also discussed prospects for cooperation between Ukrainian and Slovak companies.

As reported, Kalinák announced the signing of the 14th, new support package for Ukraine, which includes engineering and mine action assistance. He made this statement during his opening remarks at the third Defence Industries Forum (DFNC3) on Monday.

Tags: #assistance #slovakia

MORE ABOUT

17:33 06.10.2025
Slovakia to provide Ukraine with 14th support package – defense minister

Slovakia to provide Ukraine with 14th support package – defense minister

17:32 06.10.2025
Slovakia seeks to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine in defense industry – defense minister

Slovakia seeks to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine in defense industry – defense minister

13:22 01.10.2025
Military families receive up to UAH 2,500 UAH on Defenders' Day

Military families receive up to UAH 2,500 UAH on Defenders' Day

12:23 27.09.2025
URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian drone attack in Zaporizhia

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian drone attack in Zaporizhia

20:19 26.09.2025
Kyiv Mayor promises free medical, social assistance to soldiers returned from captivity

Kyiv Mayor promises free medical, social assistance to soldiers returned from captivity

20:17 25.09.2025
Denmark to develop veteran programs in Kyiv – Klitschko after meeting with Copenhagen Mayor

Denmark to develop veteran programs in Kyiv – Klitschko after meeting with Copenhagen Mayor

18:09 22.09.2025
Hungary, Slovakia not invited to EU's talks on 'wall of drones' – media

Hungary, Slovakia not invited to EU's talks on 'wall of drones' – media

11:55 19.09.2025
Poroshenko takes big batch of aid to front: drones, armored medevacs, excavators and electronic warfare equipment

Poroshenko takes big batch of aid to front: drones, armored medevacs, excavators and electronic warfare equipment

20:26 16.09.2025
Ukraine to receive $88 mln from Japan through World Bank to support private sector

Ukraine to receive $88 mln from Japan through World Bank to support private sector

22:06 11.09.2025
Sweden provides 20th military aid package to Ukraine worth over SEK 9 bln

Sweden provides 20th military aid package to Ukraine worth over SEK 9 bln

HOT NEWS

Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv – mayor

Zelenskyy: Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from producing gas

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will talk to the most active countries in PURL about the second stage of their contributions

Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv -Terekhov

We must work closely with Ukraine to develop sensors against Russian drones – PM Schoof

LATEST

Over 85% of targets on frontline hit by UAVs – Kamyshin

Ukrainian citizen suspected of undermining Nord Stream to spend another 40 days in pretrial detention – Warsaw court

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting on energy sector situation after aggressor's strikes

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian PM discuss energy, defense aid, investments in defense

Kovalska Group creating its own architectural and engineering studio

Yermak announces return of three more teenagers from TOT as part of Bring Kids Back UA

IAEA reports rounds of explosions near Zaporizhia NPP site perimeter

European Parliament to discuss Russian incursions into EU airspace on Wed

Shmyhal, Dutch PM Schoof visit UAV production facility

Vereschuk, Italian Ambassador discuss return of Ukrainian hostages illegally held by Russia

AD
AD