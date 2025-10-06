Shmyhal: Ukraine will receive five Bozena mine-clearing vehicles and other equipment from Slovakia

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Slovak counterpart Robert Kaliňák signed an agreement on the transfer of non-lethal equipment and technology.

"We have signed an agreement with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Slovakia, Robert Kalinák, on the transfer of non-lethal equipment and technology. Slovakia will provide Ukraine with engineering and construction equipment, including Bozena vehicles, transport, mine-clearing systems, and medical evacuation equipment, free of charge," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Monday.

He also thanked the government and people of Slovakia for their support.

"During the meeting, I thanked my Slovak counterpart for their assistance, which is saving Ukrainian lives. We feel Slovakia's support on the path to achieving a just and lasting peace. I also thanked Slovakia for the assistance packages it has already provided. The country is working on a new, fifteenth, assistance package," the Ukrainian defense minister noted.

According to him, the parties also discussed prospects for cooperation between Ukrainian and Slovak companies.

As reported, Kalinák announced the signing of the 14th, new support package for Ukraine, which includes engineering and mine action assistance. He made this statement during his opening remarks at the third Defence Industries Forum (DFNC3) on Monday.