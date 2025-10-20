Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:51 20.10.2025

Coalition of Willing meeting to be held in London on Fri with Zelenskyy's participation – Macron

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Friday, which will be held in London in a hybrid format – virtually and in person – with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At a press conference following the MED-9 leaders' summit in Portorož (Slovenia) on Monday, Macron said a meeting of Coalition of the Willing will be held on Friday, which will be partly physical, partly virtual, but which will unite some of us in London. And President Zelenskyy will be there.

Commenting on a potential meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Macron said he thought it was very good that they can meet to discuss their bilateral agenda, but that discussions on Ukraine should take place with Ukrainians at the table.

The French leader said if they discuss the fate of Ukraine, Ukrainians should be present at the negotiating table; if they discuss issues affecting the security of Europeans, Europeans should be present at the negotiating table.

He also assured continued support for Ukraine, which is courageously resisting.

The informal MED-9 group consists of nine Mediterranean EU member states. The group's members include Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Croatia and Slovenia.

