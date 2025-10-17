Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:24 17.10.2025

Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin in any place in the world other than in Russia or Belarus – Yermak

Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Vladimir Putin in any format and in any country except Russia and Belarus, said Andriy Yermak, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, in an interview with Axios.

“He [Yermak] added that Zelenskyy told Trump he's still ready to meet with Putin in any format and in any place in the world, other than in Russia or Belarus. Putin has repeatedly rejected such a meeting,” Axios reported.

The head of the President’s Office said that Trump invited Zelenskyy to Washington after two phone calls, noting that they were "very good," but that there are many issues that cannot be discussed over the phone.

"There are a lot of questions which are impossible to discuss by phone. Like about the situation in the front line. Like about our [military] plans and about how we and the American side see the next steps for the peace process," Yermak said.

However, he noted that Zelenskyy and his team were surprised to see US President Donald Trump's statement about his conversation with Putin and that they had agreed to meet in Budapest.

