Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:34 16.10.2025

Trump finishes his talk with Putin, calling it ‘good and productive’

US President Donald Trump concluded a lengthy conversation with Vladimir Putin, which Sky News reports, citing the White House, was "good and productive."

The broadcaster reports that Donald Trump said his conversation with Vladimir Putin was "very productive" and that "significant progress" was made with the Russian leader.

It was earlier reported that US President Donald Trump announced the start of a lengthy conversation with Vladimir Putin, after which he promised to share its contents.

As reported, Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Friday, October 17.

