Trump finishes his talk with Putin, calling it ‘good and productive’

US President Donald Trump concluded a lengthy conversation with Vladimir Putin, which Sky News reports, citing the White House, was "good and productive."

It was earlier reported that US President Donald Trump announced the start of a lengthy conversation with Vladimir Putin, after which he promised to share its contents.

As reported, Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Friday, October 17.