Ukraine has potential to scale long-range capabilities

On Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, which was dedicated to deep strikes, as well as Ukrainian long-range capabilities.

"Held the Headquarters. Several topics, but the most important – deep strikes, our long-range capabilities. Something that really affects Russia's war potential and significantly reduces it," Zelenskyy said in an evening address.

Representatives of the manufacturers of the relevant weapons, as well as the Armed Forces of Ukraine, special services and intelligence were present at the Headquarters. "The main task is to scale our capabilities of long-range Ukrainian sanctions. The potential for this exists. And a joint conversation of all together helps a lot," the president said.