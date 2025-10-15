Ukraine to synchronize new package of UK sanctions within its jurisdictions - Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Ukraine is synchronizing the new package of sanctions against Russia, which the United Kingdom introduced today, within its jurisdiction.

"There's a new sanctions package from Britain. It includes dozens of individuals who are helping Russia fight. It also includes Russian naval vessels that transport oil. We will definitely synchronize this package within our jurisdiction," Zelenskyy said in his Wednesday evening address.

According to him, Ukraine is working to ensure that other partners apply equal pressure on Russia to truly end the war.

"Putin should earn less. Then the world will be more secure. And things like Patriots and Tomahawks can lay a long-term foundation for peace," the president emphasized.

It is known that the British government has introduced 90 sanctions against the Russian oil sector.