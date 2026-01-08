UK confirms delivery of Raven and Gravehawk air defense systems to Ukraine - media

Photo: Unsplash

The UK has confirmed that it has supplied Ukraine with 13 Raven air defense systems and two prototype Gravehawk systems, with several more Gravehawk units expected to be delivered in the near future, the UK Defence Journal reports.

According to the publication, in response to a question from Ben Obese-Jecty, the British Ministry of Defence stated that the Raven systems are already in service with Ukraine.

"Ukraine has already been provided with 13 Raven air defense systems, giving Ukrainian units the ability to quickly defend themselves against Russian air threats," said Minister for Veterans Affairs Al Carns.

It is noted that the Raven air defense system is designed to provide short-range protection against drones, aircraft and helicopters operating near the front line. This system is an air defense solution developed specifically for Ukraine and funded by the UK. It adapts the Royal Air Force’s AIM-132 ASRAAM air-to-air missile for ground launch, providing rapid deployment against Russian drones, aircraft and helicopters, with limited capability to engage cruise missiles.

The MoD also confirmed progress on the Gravehawk programme.

"Two prototype Gravehawk air defence systems have now been delivered to Ukraine," said Carnes. "The first of the 15 additional Gravehawk systems under contract will be delivered shortly," he added.

The Gravehawk system is designed to enhance protection of critical infrastructure from long-range Russian strikes. It is a joint British-Danish system that uses Ukraine’s existing R-73 (AA-11 Archer) air-to-air missiles in ground mode. It is primarily designed to counter drones, but also provides protection against aircraft and helicopters, and potentially cruise missiles. The use of Ukrainian missiles already in service is intended to simplify logistics and speed up deployment. As reported in June, the UK announced the provision of 350 advanced British air defense missiles, using GBP70 million raised through the government’s Emergency Revenue Acceleration (ERA) program, including for the Raven air defense systems, the delivery of which to Ukraine was reported earlier in May.