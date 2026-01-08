Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:02 08.01.2026

UK confirms delivery of Raven and Gravehawk air defense systems to Ukraine - media

2 min read
UK confirms delivery of Raven and Gravehawk air defense systems to Ukraine - media
Photo: Unsplash

The UK has confirmed that it has supplied Ukraine with 13 Raven air defense systems and two prototype Gravehawk systems, with several more Gravehawk units expected to be delivered in the near future, the UK Defence Journal reports.

According to the publication, in response to a question from Ben Obese-Jecty, the British Ministry of Defence stated that the Raven systems are already in service with Ukraine.

"Ukraine has already been provided with 13 Raven air defense systems, giving Ukrainian units the ability to quickly defend themselves against Russian air threats," said Minister for Veterans Affairs Al Carns.

It is noted that the Raven air defense system is designed to provide short-range protection against drones, aircraft and helicopters operating near the front line. This system is an air defense solution developed specifically for Ukraine and funded by the UK. It adapts the Royal Air Force’s AIM-132 ASRAAM air-to-air missile for ground launch, providing rapid deployment against Russian drones, aircraft and helicopters, with limited capability to engage cruise missiles.

The MoD also confirmed progress on the Gravehawk programme.

"Two prototype Gravehawk air defence systems have now been delivered to Ukraine," said Carnes. "The first of the 15 additional Gravehawk systems under contract will be delivered shortly," he added.

The Gravehawk system is designed to enhance protection of critical infrastructure from long-range Russian strikes. It is a joint British-Danish system that uses Ukraine’s existing R-73 (AA-11 Archer) air-to-air missiles in ground mode. It is primarily designed to counter drones, but also provides protection against aircraft and helicopters, and potentially cruise missiles. The use of Ukrainian missiles already in service is intended to simplify logistics and speed up deployment. As reported in June, the UK announced the provision of 350 advanced British air defense missiles, using GBP70 million raised through the government’s Emergency Revenue Acceleration (ERA) program, including for the Raven air defense systems, the delivery of which to Ukraine was reported earlier in May.

Tags: #air_defense #uk

MORE ABOUT

09:14 08.01.2026
Air defense destroys 70 of 97 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 13 locations

Air defense destroys 70 of 97 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 13 locations

16:19 06.01.2026
Zelenskyy and Macron discuss air defense missile supplies and diplomatic steps

Zelenskyy and Macron discuss air defense missile supplies and diplomatic steps

12:37 05.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Australia promises to help Ukraine with air defense

Zelenskyy: Australia promises to help Ukraine with air defense

11:52 30.12.2025
AFU strengthens system of intercepting Shahed UAVs, forming separate divisions of unmanned air defense systems - Syrsky

AFU strengthens system of intercepting Shahed UAVs, forming separate divisions of unmanned air defense systems - Syrsky

15:38 27.12.2025
Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with UK, applies restrictions in accordance with UNSC resolutions

Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with UK, applies restrictions in accordance with UNSC resolutions

11:43 20.12.2025
Air Defense downs 31 of 51 UAVs; ballistic missile hits, 20 drone strikes at 15 sites

Air Defense downs 31 of 51 UAVs; ballistic missile hits, 20 drone strikes at 15 sites

19:01 18.12.2025
Zelenskyy: We have some air defense systems with shortage of missiles

Zelenskyy: We have some air defense systems with shortage of missiles

10:41 17.12.2025
Air defense neutralize 37 out of 69 drones: hits from 29 attack UAVs recorded at 12 locations - Air Force

Air defense neutralize 37 out of 69 drones: hits from 29 attack UAVs recorded at 12 locations - Air Force

14:47 16.12.2025
UK Defense Secretary announces GBP 600 mln investment in Ukraine air defense

UK Defense Secretary announces GBP 600 mln investment in Ukraine air defense

11:24 12.12.2025
Air defense neutralize 64 out of 80 enemy drones overnight, with hits recorded at eight locations, debris falling at three ones

Air defense neutralize 64 out of 80 enemy drones overnight, with hits recorded at eight locations, debris falling at three ones

HOT NEWS

Zaporizhstal again experiences blackout due to Jan 7 attacks

Russian drone kills 3, injures 4 in Kherson region – official

Appeals courts sets Shufrych's bail over UAH 33 mln, it has not yet been posted – PGO

Zelenskyy: Document on US security guarantees for Ukraine ready for finalization, waiting for feedback

Dnipro Mayor Filatov declares state of emergency

LATEST

Russia still cannot restore its military potential after special operation Web - intelligence services source

Zaporizhstal again experiences blackout due to Jan 7 attacks

Russian drone kills 3, injures 4 in Kherson region – official

Appeals courts sets Shufrych's bail over UAH 33 mln, it has not yet been posted – PGO

URCS deploys to scene of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia

Zelenskyy: Document on US security guarantees for Ukraine ready for finalization, waiting for feedback

Marinera/Bella 1 tanker has Russian owner – media

Election proposals for wartime and post-war Ukraine due by end of Jan

Electricity restored to 200,000 subscribers in Dnipropetrovsk region - DTEK

Dnipro Mayor Filatov declares state of emergency

AD
AD