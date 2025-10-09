Zelenskyy instructs MFA, presidential diplomats to engage partners for global support of Ukrainian initiatives

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and the diplomatic team of the President's Office to engage as many leading partners as possible for global support of Ukrainian initiatives.

"Today I held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the diplomatic team of the Office on the drafts of our resolutions, our documents in international organizations, which should be adopted this year. I instructed to involve partners, as many leading partners as possible, so that there will be global support for our initiatives in the future," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

According to him, in particular, these are initiatives to return Ukrainian children who were abducted by Russia, as well as all prisoners.