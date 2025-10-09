Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:26 09.10.2025

Zelenskyy announces Ukrainian delegation heading to US next week

A Ukrainian delegation led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and including the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and the presidential representative for sanctions policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk will visit the United States early next week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The team led by Prime Minister Svyrydenko, together with the head of the Office Yermak and my representative for sanctions policy Vlasyuk will be in the United States early next week. Topics: air defense, energy, sanctions steps. And also the negotiation track. The issue of frozen assets from the United States will also be discussed," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on Wednesday.

In addition, according to the president, Ukraine is preparing relevant actions, meetings and results within the framework of the work of the Coalition of the Willing for October-November of this year.

 

