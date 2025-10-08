Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:31 08.10.2025

Zelenskyy hails significant results to destroy Russian air defense systems

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The head of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk has reported to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the results of long-range strikes carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

"It is important that Ukrainian long-range missile drones demonstrate greater effectiveness. We also have significant results in the destruction of Russian air defense systems," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

He noted the soldiers of the Special Operations Center "A" of the SBU, who are carrying out active operations on the Pokrovsk axis of the front in the Donetsk region.

"We note that the Russian troops received an order to storm our positions at any cost. Accordingly, the level of Russian losses has increased significantly. Only our SBU soldiers and only on the Pokrovsk axis are now destroying more than 100 occupiers per day, and this is without taking into account the results of the actions of soldiers of other components of our Defense and Security Forces. In total, over the past month, soldiers of the Central Military District "A" of the SBU eliminated 3,028 occupiers - we have the appropriate verification for each of them," the president said.

According to him, the SBU also continues to work on destroying Russian agent networks.

"I also approved our operations, which are aimed at reducing the Russian military potential," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #discussion #maliuk

