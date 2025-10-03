Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:51 03.10.2025

Special Operations Forces strike two air defense facilities in Russia's Voronezh region

1 min read
Special Operations Forces strike two air defense facilities in Russia's Voronezh region

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck the P-14F Lena long-range radar station (RALS) and the Sopka-2 air-route radar complex with strike drones.

"The P-14F Lena radar was an element of the airspace control system around the Russian Air Force military airbase Buturlinovka, Voronezh region of Russia. The Sopka-2 air-route radar complex was an element of the continuous wall system of airspace direction finding along the border with Ukraine. It was struck in the village of Harmashivka, Voronezh region," the SFO said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the statement, both Russian air defense systems were aimed at countering Ukrainian UAVs.

Tags: #sof #voronezh_region

MORE ABOUT

12:15 18.09.2025
Special operations forces strike oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia

Special operations forces strike oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia

11:59 26.08.2025
Special Operations Forces hit logistics facilities at temporarily occupied territory of Crimea

Special Operations Forces hit logistics facilities at temporarily occupied territory of Crimea

13:02 21.08.2025
Ukrainian special forces hit train with anti-tank missiles in occupied Crimea

Ukrainian special forces hit train with anti-tank missiles in occupied Crimea

12:54 20.08.2025
Ukrainian SOF seriously wound Russian general in Kursk region

Ukrainian SOF seriously wound Russian general in Kursk region

20:36 27.06.2025
SBU, Special Operation Forces destroy two Russian Su-34 aircraft at Marinovka airfield in Volgograd region, two more damaged

SBU, Special Operation Forces destroy two Russian Su-34 aircraft at Marinovka airfield in Volgograd region, two more damaged

20:55 17.04.2025
SOF behind enemy lines destroy 'director and actor' of Russian fake video

SOF behind enemy lines destroy 'director and actor' of Russian fake video

09:47 24.03.2025
Ukrainian defenders destroy four enemy helicopters in Belgorod region

Ukrainian defenders destroy four enemy helicopters in Belgorod region

11:11 13.01.2025
Special Operations Forces kill 18 North Korean fighters in Kursk region

Special Operations Forces kill 18 North Korean fighters in Kursk region

12:16 07.01.2025
SOF destroy group of DPRK servicemen in Kursk region

SOF destroy group of DPRK servicemen in Kursk region

09:26 23.12.2024
Special Operations Forces crew kills 77 North Korean soldiers during three days in Kursk region

Special Operations Forces crew kills 77 North Korean soldiers during three days in Kursk region

HOT NEWS

US shutdown does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine – ambassador

SBU collects evidence linking Parubiy murder suspect to Russian special services

Zelenskyy to meet with Servants of the People faction MPs - source

US arms deliveries continue, drone deal talks on track – MFA

Naftogaz's gas production infrastructure suffers most massive blow since war began

LATEST

Yermak: 22 more Ukrainian children, teenagers rescued from occupied territories

US shutdown does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine – ambassador

URCS evacuates people from Dnipropetrovsk's frontline settlements daily

SBU collects evidence linking Parubiy murder suspect to Russian special services

EU extends sanctions against Russia for destabilizing actions abroad for another year

Power supply in Ukrainian city of Slavutych partially restored after Oct 1 attack

Luxembourg Red Cross is implementing projects in five regions of Ukraine

Zelenskyy to meet with Servants of the People faction MPs - source

US arms deliveries continue, drone deal talks on track – MFA

Naftogaz's gas production infrastructure suffers most massive blow since war began

AD
AD