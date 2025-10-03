Special Operations Forces strike two air defense facilities in Russia's Voronezh region

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck the P-14F Lena long-range radar station (RALS) and the Sopka-2 air-route radar complex with strike drones.

"The P-14F Lena radar was an element of the airspace control system around the Russian Air Force military airbase Buturlinovka, Voronezh region of Russia. The Sopka-2 air-route radar complex was an element of the continuous wall system of airspace direction finding along the border with Ukraine. It was struck in the village of Harmashivka, Voronezh region," the SFO said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the statement, both Russian air defense systems were aimed at countering Ukrainian UAVs.