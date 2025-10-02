Zelenskyy agrees on further contacts within Coalition of the Willing with leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, and Poland

On the sidelines of the European Political Community summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, with whom he agreed on further contacts within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing.

“We also discussed the implementation of the PURL initiative and work on security guarantees that must include protection on land, in the air, and at sea. Further contacts within the Coalition of the Willing were agreed upon,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

According to him, an effective response is needed to Russia's violation of European airspace.

“We are ready to ramp up the production of drones, electronic warfare systems, and other critical components, including through joint production format and with the help of the SAFE instrument,” Zelenskyy noted.