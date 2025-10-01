Zelenskyy: Situation at the Zaporizhia NPP extraordinary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that due to Russian shelling, the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant has been cut off from power for seven days and is supplied with electricity by diesel generators, one of which is out of order.

"Because of Russian shelling, the plant has been cut off from power, disconnected from the electrical grid, and is being supplied with electricity by diesel generators. This is extraordinary. The generators and the plant were not designed for this, have never operated in this mode for long, and we already have information that one generator has failed," he said in his evening address.

The president emphasized that the Russian side is obstructing repairs to the power lines to the plant and the restoration of basic safety. "It is Russian shelling that prevents repair of the power lines to the plant and the restoration of basic safety. This is a threat to everyone – no terrorist in the world has ever dared to do to a nuclear plant what Russia is doing. And it is right that the world does not stay silent," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, he held a meeting with the military command and the Ministry of Energy, after which he instructed the government to draw the world’s attention to the situation as much as possible. "I held a meeting with the military and the Ministry of Energy. I instructed the Government – the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – to bring the world’s full attention to this situation," the head of state said.