Zelenskyy: control over ZNPP, territory remain unsettled issues in 20-point plan

The only issues left unsettled in the 20-point plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war are the control over the territories and the operation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in the occupied city of Energodar, Zaporizhia region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following talks with US President Donald Trump on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach (Florida, USA).

"Two issues remain: the plant, how it will function, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and the issue of territory. These are two issues that remained in the 20-point document," Zelenskyy told reporters on Monday.

"And that’s why I said that this 20-point plan is 90% ready - because there is no agreement on two of the 20 points. As for security guarantees, I said: everything is 100% ready, as it is. So we will discuss a few more details regarding the term of these security guarantees," he said.