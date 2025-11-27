Most Ukrainians believe corruption in Ukraine has increased during full-scale invasion - survey

The vast majority of adult Ukrainians surveyed (78.2%) believe that the level of corruption in Ukraine has increased during the full-scale invasion. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the research company Sociopolis.

"According to 17.3% of respondents, the level of corruption in Ukraine during the full-scale invasion generally remained at the same level as before its beginning. Only 4.5% of respondents believe that the level of corruption in Ukraine has decreased during the full-scale invasion. Compared to the results of the survey conducted in September 2025, the number of respondents who believe that the level of corruption in Ukraine has increased during the full-scale invasion has increased from 73.9% to 78.2%," the report on the results of the study states.

Regarding who in Ukraine, through their actions or inaction, contributes most to corruption in government bodies, the opinions of the survey participants were divided - most often, respondents named among those who, in their opinion, contribute most to corruption in government bodies, the Office of the President of Ukraine (19.4%), the President of Ukraine himself (18.8%), and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and people's deputies (18.0%).

Quite often, among the main "sources" of corruption in government bodies, respondents also named the people themselves and the mentality of the Ukrainian population (11.2%) and law enforcement agencies (police, SBU, prosecutor's office) (9.8%).

According to the survey results, adult residents of Ukraine have quite different attitudes towards the main law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies of Ukraine. The respondents' attitude towards the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is more positive than negative (the balance of trust and distrust towards the mentioned anti-corruption body is +37.1%), State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) (+28.8%) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) (+11.5%). Respondents' attitude towards the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) is generally close to neutral (balance of trust and distrust is -6.5%), and towards the Prosecutor General's Office - mostly negative (balance of trust and distrust is -52.5%).

The survey was conducted from November 18 to 24, 2025 using the CATI (Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviews) telephone interview method based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers (with random generation of phone numbers).

Target audience – residents of Ukraine aged 18 and over, with the exception of residents of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, certain districts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson regions and other temporarily occupied territories where there was no mobile communication of Ukrainian operators at the time of the survey. Residents of Ukraine who were outside Ukraine at the time of the survey were not included in the studied general population (object of the study).

The sample size is 1,007 respondents.

The theoretical statistical error of representativeness of the share of the characteristic with a confidence probability of 0.95 and without taking into account the design effect does not exceed: 3.1% – for data close to 50%; 2.7% – for data close to 25% and 75%; 2.5% – for data close to 20% and 80%, 2.2% for data close to 15% and 85%, 1.9% for data close to 10% and 90% and 1.4% for data close to 5% and 95%.