Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:25 03.01.2026

Zaporizhia NPP loses power from one high-voltage line due to hostilities

1 min read
Zaporizhia NPP loses power from one high-voltage line due to hostilities

During the night, as a result of hostilities, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) lost power from one of its high-voltage lines, Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy reported on its Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

"Over the course of the full-scale war, Russian shelling has repeatedly damaged the power supply lines of ZNPP and caused 12 blackouts at the plant. The most recent such incident occurred less than a month ago," the ministry said.

Overnight the enemy once again struck energy infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. As a result, there are de-energized consumers in Mykolaiv region. In Kherson region, the Kherson Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHPP) was attacked again. Emergency repair and restoration work is ongoing, and power engineers are working around the clock to restore electricity supply as quickly as possible.

In Odesa and Kyiv regions, work continues to restore stable power supply following the previous enemy attack.

Consumers in frontline and border regions across the country remain without electricity for the long term as a result of hostilities. The situation there is the most difficult, as restoration of power supply is complicated by constant fighting.

Tags: #znpp

MORE ABOUT

12:12 29.12.2025
Zelenskyy: control over ZNPP, territory remain unsettled issues in 20-point plan

Zelenskyy: control over ZNPP, territory remain unsettled issues in 20-point plan

21:00 08.12.2025
ZNPP issue remains among most sensitive, as without Ukraine it not to work – Zelenskyy

ZNPP issue remains among most sensitive, as without Ukraine it not to work – Zelenskyy

19:32 07.11.2025
Technical specialists plan to start repairs to restore connection of Ferrosplavna-1 line to ZNPP on Sat

Technical specialists plan to start repairs to restore connection of Ferrosplavna-1 line to ZNPP on Sat

16:19 18.10.2025
IAEA announces start of repair work on off-site power lines to Zaporizhia NPP

IAEA announces start of repair work on off-site power lines to Zaporizhia NPP

10:45 10.10.2025
ZNPP's external power supply to be restored from Ukrainian power grid – IAEA head

ZNPP's external power supply to be restored from Ukrainian power grid – IAEA head

21:00 09.10.2025
External power supply to Zaporizhia NPP to be restored from Ukrainian power grid – IAEA head

External power supply to Zaporizhia NPP to be restored from Ukrainian power grid – IAEA head

10:49 09.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia has cut off power supply lines to ZNPP from both sides

Zelenskyy: Russia has cut off power supply lines to ZNPP from both sides

15:19 04.10.2025
IAEA Director General considers restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhia NPP political, not technical issue

IAEA Director General considers restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhia NPP political, not technical issue

20:35 02.10.2025
Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

09:44 01.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Situation at the Zaporizhia NPP extraordinary

Zelenskyy: Situation at the Zaporizhia NPP extraordinary

HOT NEWS

Chief of General Staff: Ukraine, USA have agreed on military document comprised of 4 sections

Zelenskyy to propose Shmyhal's appointment as First Dpty PM, Energy Minister

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss preparations for Coalition of Willing leaders' meeting

Meeting of national security advisors from Coalition of Willing begins in Kyiv

Zelenskyy proposes Digital Transformation Minister Fedorov to head Defense Ministry

LATEST

Chief of General Staff: Ukraine, USA have agreed on military document comprised of 4 sections

Zelenskyy to propose Shmyhal's appointment as First Dpty PM, Energy Minister

National security advisors to brief leaders on latest work in documents ahead of Coalition of Willing meeting – First Dpty Foreign Minister

First Dpty Foreign Minister: 18 foreign participants gather in Kyiv, review key documents during first session

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss preparations for Coalition of Willing leaders' meeting

Meeting of national security advisors from Coalition of Willing begins in Kyiv

Enemy attacks critical infrastructure in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region overnight, no casualties

Occupiers kill 2 civilians in Donetsk region over past day

National security advisors from European countries arrive in Kyiv

URCS working at site of Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

AD
AD