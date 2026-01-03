Zaporizhia NPP loses power from one high-voltage line due to hostilities

During the night, as a result of hostilities, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) lost power from one of its high-voltage lines, Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy reported on its Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

"Over the course of the full-scale war, Russian shelling has repeatedly damaged the power supply lines of ZNPP and caused 12 blackouts at the plant. The most recent such incident occurred less than a month ago," the ministry said.

Overnight the enemy once again struck energy infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. As a result, there are de-energized consumers in Mykolaiv region. In Kherson region, the Kherson Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHPP) was attacked again. Emergency repair and restoration work is ongoing, and power engineers are working around the clock to restore electricity supply as quickly as possible.

In Odesa and Kyiv regions, work continues to restore stable power supply following the previous enemy attack.

Consumers in frontline and border regions across the country remain without electricity for the long term as a result of hostilities. The situation there is the most difficult, as restoration of power supply is complicated by constant fighting.