21:00 08.12.2025

ZNPP issue remains among most sensitive, as without Ukraine it not to work – Zelenskyy

In the negotiations on ending the war, the issue of Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russia remains one of the most sensitive, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The most sensitive issues are the East, specifically Donbas, the issue of Zaporizhia NPP, the issue of money, security guarantees," Zelenskyy said, answering journalists' questions on WhatsApp on Monday.

At the same time, he said that without Ukraine, Zaporizhia NPP will not operate normally.

"I am not sure that Russia understands this, but we and our partners are saying that without us, Zaporizhia NPP will not operate normally," the head of state said.

