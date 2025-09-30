Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:52 30.09.2025

Russians attack Dnipro with drones, causing fires, casualties - Lysak

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089981179124

Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration gead Serhiy Lysak has reported a Russian drone attack on the city of Dnipro during a declared air alert and said that casualties have been reported.

"Russians have attacked the Dnipro with UAVs. Preliminary, there are wounded. There were several fires. We are finding out all the details. The alert continues - take care of your safety," Lysak said on Telegram on Tuesday.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #lysak #attack

