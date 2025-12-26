Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:43 26.12.2025

Russia continues attacking Odesa ports overnight

2 min read
Photo: Telegram @OleksiiKuleba

Russia continues its attempts to destroy the logistics of Ukraine’s seaports and undermine the economy and food security, the port infrastructure in the Odessa region has been attacked again, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"As a result of the drone strikes, elevators, warehouses of civilian enterprises, a barge, and vessels under the flags of Slovakia and the Republic of Palau were damaged. Rescuers are extinguishing fires at the sites of the hits. Port workers continue to inspect the damage. There are partial power outages, repair crews are working on restoration," Kuleba wrote in the Telegram channel.

In addition, a terminal in the Mykolaiv region was also hit by Russian drones. A vessel under the flag of Liberia was damaged. There were no casualties. Restoration work is ongoing.

Also, as a result of the drone attack, there was damage to the Lviv Railway at the Kovel station. A locomotive and a freight car were damaged, and the windows of the locomotive depot shop were broken by the blast wave. Ukrzaliznytsia employees are eliminating the consequences. "Despite the targeted Russian terror, the logistics system of Ukraine continues to work," the minister said.

Tags: #odesa_port #attack

