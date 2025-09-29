Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:59 29.09.2025

Zelenskyy stresses importance of US participation in joint response to Russian drones over NATO countries

2 min read
The response of European and NATO countries to overflights of Russian aircraft and drones in their airspace must be joint, and the United States must be involved, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Regarding Russian drone and aircraft encroachments into international airspace. Estonia, Poland, Denmark, and Norway have been affected – and Sweden has already signaled its concern on the matter. There’s no smoke without fire. All these are definite risks: all these are violations of airspace, borders, and international law. Responses to these risks should not focus solely on the country under attack; they must consider that all of Europe is under Russia’s potential aggressive actions. Therefore, everyone must be protected. A united voice must respond – Europe, NATO, together with the United States. Because that’s exactly what Russia wants – for NATO to respond, but only partially, without the United States,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

He emphasized that Russia expects "NATO to respond, but only partially, without the United States of America."

“A united voice is essential, and it must respond to whatever Russia does and thinks it can get away with,” the Ukrainian President stressed.

Zelenskyy also noted the importance of "looking at countries that were part of the Soviet Union and over which Russia is losing influence," because that is where Russia's aggression could also spread.

Tags: #zelenskyy #us #nato

