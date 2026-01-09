Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:14 09.01.2026

Heating situation most difficult in Solomiansky, Pechersky, Holosiivsky districts, restoration timeline still being assessed – Energy Research Center director

3 min read
Heating situation most difficult in Solomiansky, Pechersky, Holosiivsky districts, restoration timeline still being assessed – Energy Research Center director

The most difficult situation with restoring heat following Russia's attack on January 9 is in the Solomiansky, Pechersky, and Holosiivsky districts, as well as in Teremky. However, energy specialists and municipal services are working through various options to restore heating as quickly as possible, Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Energy Research Center, has said.

"Unfortunately, the damage to the combined heat and power plants is very severe, and the attack was extremely intense. Restoration of heat supply is currently underway on the Left Bank and in Obolon. Regrettably, it is still unclear how long it will take to restore heating in Solomianka, Teremky, Pechersk, and Holosiieve. This entire part of Kyiv is currently in a difficult situation, and assessments of the time required to restore heating are still ongoing," Kharchenko said on Friday in a comment to the Energy Reform online portal.

At the same time, he described the advance preparatory work to drain the heat-transfer fluid from the system, if necessary, as "an entirely responsible and correct step."

"Those responsible for preserving the heating system carried out preparatory work in advance so that the relevant structures would be ready and the responsible personnel would know what to do and how to do it. These people have now been warned: if temperatures in buildings approach a dangerous level, the water must be drained before it freezes," the Director of the Energy Research Center explained.

He also emphasized that efforts are continuing to reroute heating districts and to bring all available boiler equipment online to the maximum extent possible, in order to redistribute heat and protect the heating systems of as many buildings as possible.

"I know that certain creative solutions are being applied, including shutting off hot water where this allows savings to ensure heating. Overall, Kyivteploenergo is now doing everything possible, and even the impossible, to restore heat as quickly as it can. It is searching for alternative and engineering solutions," Kharchenko noted.

At the same time, he declined to forecast specific timelines for the restoration of heating.

"I cannot make any prediction. That would be irresponsible. But I do not believe we are talking about a week. Heat supply to most of Kyiv will be restored in the near future. I have named the areas with elevated risks, but even there the problems may affect significant sections rather than entire districts," the expert explained.

In his view, it is important for people living in high-risk areas to monitor indoor temperatures, while the decision on whether to follow the Kyiv mayor's advice to temporarily leave the capital is a personal one.

Kharchenko added that there can be no ready-made answers as to how the heating situation will develop, nor ready-made solutions for what to do, as the ability to retain heat during frost differs drastically between a modern energy-efficient building and an old Khrushchev-era apartment block.

"I hope that in the most difficult situations heat will return within 2–2.5 days, but whether a particular building will have sufficient capacity to retain heat until then. I am not prepared to say," the Director of the Energy Research Center concluded.

According to sources close to the Kyiv City State Administration, CHPP-4 (Euro-Reconstruction) has already begun circulating the heat-transfer fluid. Restoring operations at CHPP-5 is expected to take approximately two days, and at CHPP-6 about one day (both operated by Kyivteploenergo). Water supply and wastewater services in Kyiv have been restored. Management companies have been instructed to drain heat-transfer fluid from residential buildings connected to CHPP-5 and CHPP-6.

Tags: #kharchenko #energy_reform

MORE ABOUT

17:17 24.11.2025
EIRC winter scenario: tough 4-5 days after attacks on energy sector, partial stabilization and planned recovery

EIRC winter scenario: tough 4-5 days after attacks on energy sector, partial stabilization and planned recovery

16:03 05.11.2025
Ukraine to not be able to restore 30-40% of gas production during autumn-winter period - Director of Energy Research Center

Ukraine to not be able to restore 30-40% of gas production during autumn-winter period - Director of Energy Research Center

15:21 01.10.2025
Naftogaz attracts EUR 300 mln in EIB financing for gas purchase

Naftogaz attracts EUR 300 mln in EIB financing for gas purchase

16:52 21.07.2025
200 kW SPP saves Pavlyk M furniture company almost EUR20,000 in first 3.5 months of operation - founder

200 kW SPP saves Pavlyk M furniture company almost EUR20,000 in first 3.5 months of operation - founder

18:50 15.07.2025
Ukrenergo supervisory board decides on company's new board, whose term starts on Aug 1 - sources

Ukrenergo supervisory board decides on company's new board, whose term starts on Aug 1 - sources

19:04 24.04.2024
R. Kharchenko was elected Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhya - Head of OVA

R. Kharchenko was elected Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhya - Head of OVA

18:29 27.08.2016
Former Acting Rector of NAU Kharchenko and his middleman notified of suspicion

Former Acting Rector of NAU Kharchenko and his middleman notified of suspicion

17:59 03.03.2014
Head of State Treasury Service resigns

Head of State Treasury Service resigns

HOT NEWS

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

Svyrydenko: Enemy targets district boiler houses this time

Enemy attacks with medium-range ballistics: 244 of 278 enemy targets shot down or suppressed, missiles and 16 attack UAVs hit at 19 locations

LATEST

Sybiha: Ukraine awaits reaction from countries condemning alleged Ukrainian attack on Putin's residence

IT-Enterprise adds Darnytsia, Rozetka, MHP Lehkо, Oschadbank, 24 more clients in 2025

Rutte, Rubio discuss Arctic, efforts to end war against Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Kyiv should have all backup schemes to counter occupiers' attempts to shut down city

Sybiha welcomes US detention of Russian shadow fleet tanker Olina

Healey: Russian attack with Oreshnik is another attempt by Putin to terrorise Ukraine, threaten Europe's security

Sybiha: Convinced there will be additional decisions on strengthening air defense

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

Zelenskyy, Healey discuss air defense means, possible mode of operation of British contingent

European Solidarity initiates resolution of Rada on energy protection

AD
AD