USA scrambles four F-16s to monitor four Russian planes near Alaska

The United States scrambled F-16 fighter jets to intercept four Russian military aircraft near Alaska on Wednesday, Sept. 24, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said.

” The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected and tracked two Tu-95s and two Su-35s operating in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sept. 24, 2025. NORAD responded with an E-3, four F-16s, and four KC-135 tankers to positively identify and intercept in the Alaskan ADIZ,” the X social media platform said in a post on Thursday.

The Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone is international airspace, but borders the sovereign airspace of the United States and Canada.