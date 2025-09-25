Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:57 25.09.2025

USA scrambles four F-16s to monitor four Russian planes near Alaska

1 min read
USA scrambles four F-16s to monitor four Russian planes near Alaska

The United States scrambled F-16 fighter jets to intercept four Russian military aircraft near Alaska on Wednesday, Sept. 24, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said.

” The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected and tracked two Tu-95s and two Su-35s operating in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sept. 24, 2025. NORAD responded with an E-3, four F-16s, and four KC-135 tankers to positively identify and intercept in the Alaskan ADIZ,” the X social media platform said in a post on Thursday.

The Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone is international airspace, but borders the sovereign airspace of the United States and Canada.

Tags: #f_16 #alaska #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:02 25.09.2025
First Ladies Zelenska, Trump discuss child protection

First Ladies Zelenska, Trump discuss child protection

21:05 24.09.2025
Rubio reiterates Trump's call to take 'meaningful steps toward durable resolution of Russia-Ukraine war' at meeting with Lavrov

Rubio reiterates Trump's call to take 'meaningful steps toward durable resolution of Russia-Ukraine war' at meeting with Lavrov

21:21 23.09.2025
Trump on readiness to provide security guarantees for Ukraine: It's too early to answer this question

Trump on readiness to provide security guarantees for Ukraine: It's too early to answer this question

19:22 23.09.2025
Trump believes his speech to UN General Assembly is 'very well received'

Trump believes his speech to UN General Assembly is 'very well received'

21:03 19.09.2025
Stefanishyna, Kellogg discuss Ukrainian-US initiatives incl drone agreement

Stefanishyna, Kellogg discuss Ukrainian-US initiatives incl drone agreement

19:07 18.09.2025
Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

20:42 16.09.2025
Trump admin approves first batch of weapons for Ukraine paid for by allies under PURL

Trump admin approves first batch of weapons for Ukraine paid for by allies under PURL

09:46 16.09.2025
USA realizes need for sanctions against Russia, final decision to be made by Trump – Rubio

USA realizes need for sanctions against Russia, final decision to be made by Trump – Rubio

18:55 15.09.2025
Stefanishyna starts her diplomatic mission in USA

Stefanishyna starts her diplomatic mission in USA

14:58 13.09.2025
USA to impose sanctions against companies from several countries that supply goods to Russia

USA to impose sanctions against companies from several countries that supply goods to Russia

HOT NEWS

Ukraine establishes diplomatic relations with Papua New Guinea

Russia deliberately refuses to connect Zaporizhia NPP to power, leaving it on diesel for two days – Energoatom

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Zelenskyy says he won't seek reelection after war ends

LATEST

Ukrainian, Lebanese FMs discuss boosting economic cooperation

Ukraine establishes diplomatic relations with Papua New Guinea

Stefanchuk on amending Civil Code: This bill is about expanding personal rights of every individual

Sybiha, Finnish FM discuss recent contacts with Washington, Shelter Coalition development

Sybiha, Vatican rep Gallagher discuss release of POWs, deported children

Denmark to develop veteran programs in Kyiv – Klitschko after meeting with Copenhagen Mayor

Inzhur Energy to appeal Kyiv Court of Appeal's ban on building power plant

Sybiha, OSCE Secretary General discuss conditions for achieving peace at meeting in New York

Merz proposes to provide Ukraine with EUR 140 bln loan secured by Russian assets

Unmanned Systems Forces hit three gas distribution stations in Luhansk region

AD
AD