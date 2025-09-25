Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with representatives of leading American companies in New York, the presidential press service has said.

“One of the main focuses of the meeting is preparing for winter amid increased Russian attacks. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that strengthening air defense is a top priority, and Ukraine received good signals from the US president and his administration during the meeting on September 23. In addition, our country has a strong drone production and more than 300 technology companies,” the report, published on Thursday, said.

“I think this is a new direction for our business and economy in the future. There are about 30 large companies that are ready to be partners. And I think that this year we will open the export of our new technologies only to those countries that we can count on, that is, not to enemies and not to those who have close ties with them,” the president said.

According to him, Ukraine will create export platforms in the USA, Europe, the Middle East and has already received a corresponding offer from one of the African countries.

The meeting was attended by the presidents and CEOs of Bank of America, Amazon, Chemours, Citi, CRH, Fairfax, Fluence Energy, GE Vernova, Hogan Lovells, Jacobs, JPMorgan Chase, Lazard, Logistics Plus, Marsh McLennan, Parsons, TechMet, Velta and Westinghouse.

In addition, Zelenskyy spoke about the work of the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine within the framework of the implementation of the agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States.

“The first contributions in the amount of $150 million have been made. There is an understanding of what projects will be. This is a reliable platform for strengthening investment cooperation,” the message states.

The meeting also discussed in detail all the opportunities for increasing investments by American companies in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy reported that preparations are underway for Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko’s visit to the United States for more substantive talks with businesses, institutions, and companies.