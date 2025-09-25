Presidents of Ukraine, Angola discuss food policy, agricultural partnership

President Zelenskyy also met with Angolan President João Lourenço.

"We talked about how we can make our relations closer and more effective," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram following the meeting.

He briefed Lourenço on the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program, through which Ukraine and its partners provide food aid to countries in need.

"We also discussed partnerships in agriculture and technology," Zelenskyy added, noting that he looks forward to deepening bilateral ties.