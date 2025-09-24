Rubio reiterates Trump's call to take 'meaningful steps toward durable resolution of Russia-Ukraine war' at meeting with Lavrov

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, State Department First Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Secretary reiterated President Trump's call for the killing to stop and the need for Moscow to take meaningful steps toward a durable resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war," the statement published on the department's website reads.