Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:55 24.09.2025

Zelenskyy: With Crimea, Russia returns to old imperial habit of taking what is precious to its neighbors

With Crimea, Russia has returned to the old imperial habit of taking what is precious to its neighbors, it is necessary to act in a way that it knew that it would not be forgiven, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"With Crimea, Russia has returned to its old imperial habit of taking what is precious to its neighbors. Dear friends, we must remember what Crimea is, we must act in a way that Russia knows that we remember, that we will not forgive, that we are fighting for international law and basic human rights and will prevail," Zelenskyy said at the fifth summit of the international Crimea platform within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

He said 60 participants are taking part in the event, and thanked everyone who supports and goes beyond the sanctions in response to Russia's war.

"It is important to quickly coordinate sanctions, our steps with partners and their steps among themselves. We are taking measures to prevent Russia from turning Crimea into one large military base. We must do this to protect the lives of our people," the president said.

According to him, Ukrainian long-range UAVs are accurate, and pressure on Russian logistics is yielding results.

"The Russian military machine is facing serious, very serious difficulties," the head of state said.

