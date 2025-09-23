Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:21 23.09.2025

Trump on readiness to provide security guarantees for Ukraine: It's too early to answer this question

1 min read
Trump on readiness to provide security guarantees for Ukraine: It's too early to answer this question
Photo: https://edition.cnn.com

U.S. President Donald Trump said "it is too early to answer the question" regarding Washington's provision of security guarantees to Ukraine, but hopes to discuss this later.

Answering a journalist's question during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York about the U.S. readiness to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, Trump said that "it will be later."

"We will talk about it. I hope we can talk about it a little later. It is too early to answer this question," Trump said.

Tags: #guarantees #security #usa

MORE ABOUT

19:22 23.09.2025
Trump believes his speech to UN General Assembly is 'very well received'

Trump believes his speech to UN General Assembly is 'very well received'

16:14 20.09.2025
Zelenskyy signs decree to implement NSDC decision on developing state weapons, military equipment program

Zelenskyy signs decree to implement NSDC decision on developing state weapons, military equipment program

21:03 19.09.2025
Stefanishyna, Kellogg discuss Ukrainian-US initiatives incl drone agreement

Stefanishyna, Kellogg discuss Ukrainian-US initiatives incl drone agreement

20:24 18.09.2025
EBRD guarantee program's loan portfolio totals EUR 1.2 bln, additional EUR 500 mln in works

EBRD guarantee program's loan portfolio totals EUR 1.2 bln, additional EUR 500 mln in works

19:07 18.09.2025
Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

12:44 18.09.2025
Rada adopts law on safety measures in schools

Rada adopts law on safety measures in schools

21:30 17.09.2025
Ukrainian MFA reminds Hasidic pilgrims of impossibility of guaranteeing safety

Ukrainian MFA reminds Hasidic pilgrims of impossibility of guaranteeing safety

20:42 16.09.2025
Trump admin approves first batch of weapons for Ukraine paid for by allies under PURL

Trump admin approves first batch of weapons for Ukraine paid for by allies under PURL

09:46 16.09.2025
USA realizes need for sanctions against Russia, final decision to be made by Trump – Rubio

USA realizes need for sanctions against Russia, final decision to be made by Trump – Rubio

19:21 15.09.2025
Kachka, European Commissioner Kubilius discuss defense industry, architecture of security guarantees

Kachka, European Commissioner Kubilius discuss defense industry, architecture of security guarantees

HOT NEWS

Trump: Russian economy is terrible; Ukraine doing very good job of stopping large Russian army

Trump: NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes if they enter their airspace

Trump: I think Orbán to stop purchasing oil if I talk to him

Zelenskyy tells Trump: We have good news on battlefield

Zelenska: It to take 50 years to return all children abducted by Russia

LATEST

Trump: Russian economy is terrible; Ukraine doing very good job of stopping large Russian army

Trump: NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes if they enter their airspace

Trump: I think Orbán to stop purchasing oil if I talk to him

Zelenskyy tells Trump: We have good news on battlefield

Ukraine condemns Chinese vessel's entry into Crimea; embassy sends note to Chinese Foreign Ministry

Turkey to continue efforts for ceasefire in Ukraine – Erdoğan

Switzerland ready to host Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

Canada stands ready to reinforce sanctions on Russia further

Unmanned Systems Forces hit two enemy Tor-M2 SAMs

Zelenska: It to take 50 years to return all children abducted by Russia

AD
AD