Trump on readiness to provide security guarantees for Ukraine: It's too early to answer this question

Photo: https://edition.cnn.com

U.S. President Donald Trump said "it is too early to answer the question" regarding Washington's provision of security guarantees to Ukraine, but hopes to discuss this later.

Answering a journalist's question during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York about the U.S. readiness to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, Trump said that "it will be later."

"We will talk about it. I hope we can talk about it a little later. It is too early to answer this question," Trump said.