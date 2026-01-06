Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:28 06.01.2026

Costa after Coalition of Willing meeting: We ready to commit to system of politically, legally binding guarantees

Costa after Coalition of Willing meeting: We ready to commit to system of politically, legally binding guarantees
European Council President Antonio Costa has declared his readiness to commit to a system of politically and legally binding guarantees that will be activated after the ceasefire regime enters into force.

"We just held a productive and important meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris to advance our support for Ukraine. We stand ready to commit to a system of politically and legally binding guarantees that will be activated once a ceasefire enters into force," he said on the X social network on Tuesday evening.

Costa said the EU would support efforts to provide Ukraine with the security guarantees it needs to conclude any long-term peace agreement.

Namely: Supporting Ukraine's progress towards EU accession, which is a key element of its future prosperity; Helping to cover Ukraine's financial needs for the next two years through a EUR 90 billion loan agreed by the European Council last December. Part of this money will go to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which are the first line of defence against aggression.

"We will assist with our civilian and military EU missions on the ground," he said.

"Ukraine must be in the strongest possible position – before, during, and after any ceasefire," Costa said.

