Zaporizhia Nuclear Plant suffers 10th blackout since occupation

The only power line supplying Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) from Ukraine's energy system was disconnected at 16:56 on September 23, Ukraine's Ministry of Energy reported Tuesday evening.

"ZNPP switched to emergency diesel generators for its own needs. This is a serious violation of the conditions for safe plant operation," the ministry said.

Since the start of its occupation, ZNPP has repeatedly suffered blackouts caused by Russian shelling and damage to energy infrastructure.

The ministry recalled that just days ago, the 69th IAEA General Conference adopted a resolution demanding the immediate de-occupation of ZNPP and its return to Ukraine's full control. Backed by 62 member states, the resolution explicitly calls for the withdrawal of all unauthorized military and other personnel from the site.

"The Energy Ministry urges the international community to take decisive action – pressure on Russia must be intensified to ensure the swift demilitarization and de-occupation of the plant. Restoring ZNPP to Ukraine's full and legitimate control is the only path to nuclear safety in the region," the ministry said.

Currently, Energoatom operates nine power units at the South Ukraine (Pivdennoukrainska), Rivne, and Khmelnytsky nuclear plants, with a combined capacity of 7,880 MW, all located in territory under Ukraine's control.

Zaporizhia NPP, with six VVER-1000 units totaling 6,000 MW, has not produced electricity since September 11, 2022, following its occupation on March 3–4, 2022.