External power supply to Zaporizhia NPP to be restored from Ukrainian power grid – IAEA head

The process aimed at restoring external power supply to Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) of Ukraine began after negotiations with Ukraine and Russia, it will take place via Dniprovska and Ferosplavna-1 power transmission grids, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has said.

"Following intensive consultations, the process leading to the re-establishment of off-site power – through the Dniprovska and Ferosplavna-1 lines – has started," Grossi said in the IAEA website's statement on Thursday evening.

He noted that it would take some time to restore power supply to Zaporizhia NPP from the grid, adding that "the two sides have engaged with us in a constructive way to achieve this important objective for the sake of nuclear safety and security."

According to him, the main focus during the long negotiations with both parties was on creating the necessary safety conditions for carrying out repair work on the damaged sections of Dniprovska 750 kV and Ferosplavna-1 330 kV power lines.

The IAEA said seven power generators are currently operating at Zaporizhia NPP, with 13 more on standby.

"Based on regularly received nuclear safety data, the IAEA team at the site continues to confirm that there has been no temperature increase within the coolant in the reactors or the spent fuel pools – indicating that the fuel continues to be cooled effectively," the agency said.

The IAEA team also said the essential sprinkler pools, which provide cooling of the reactors and spent fuel aging pools, were in standby mode. The radiation level at the facility also remains normal, the statement reads.

However, it is indicated that Chornobyl NPP site still does not have access to the 330 kV power line, which was disconnected last week due to military strikes on an electrical substation near the town of Slavutych.