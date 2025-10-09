Zelenskyy: Russia has cut off power supply lines to ZNPP from both sides

The Russian occupiers cut off the power supply lines to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in the occupied city of Energodar, Zaporizhia region, from two sides when they were capturing it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"There are now many inquiries from Grosse, Macron. Witkoff transmitted signals to ours. Everyone is asking: what is going on at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, what is happening there, what is the threat, could there be an explosion? It has never happened that the plant has been on diesel for so long without power," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on Wednesday.

"And what is happening? The lines have been cut off from two sides - from the territory that we control and from the territory that we temporarily do not control. Who cut them off from the very beginning? The Russians. They cut them off when they were capturing it," the president said.

At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine has repaired the line more than once from the government-controlled territory, but the Russians have fired on the repair teams and people have died because of this.

"We said: if you want to repair on one side, let’s repair on the other. And that’s fair. On both sides, at the same time. No one should shoot, on both sides. Let’s repair. Who is against it? But the Russians are against it, they don’t let us repair it, they shoot," Zelenskyy said.