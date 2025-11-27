Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:49 27.11.2025

Head of Ukrenergo: Energy companies much more prepared today for worst-case scenario

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

The worst-case scenario for operating the energy system under conditions of Russian shelling is a blackout. Energy companies experienced this in the fall of 2022. However, now, Ukrenergo and the generation sector are much better prepared for such an event, said the chairman of the company’s board, Vitaliy Zaichenko.

"The worst-case scenario is something we’ve already been through, and we know what it is. The aggressor’s goal is to completely de-energize the power system and bring it to a blackout. That happened in 2022, but at that time we managed to cope fairly quickly, although, of course, no one was prepared for such massive attacks. At the moment, Russia’s goal is the same – to leave Ukraine without electricity and water, but we are better prepared now – both Ukrenergo and the power plants," Zaichenko said on the air of the national telethon on Thursday.

"There is engineering protection, air defense, and well-practiced special personnel actions to preventively avoid losing the stability of the power system and to preserve the system itself first, and only then restore supply to consumers," the head of the system operator noted.

He also explained the recent reduction in power outages by the fairly high pace of repairs and the availability of the necessary backup equipment.

"The fact that there are fewer outages now is not a miracle, but the dedicated work of energy workers. A very big advantage is that, thanks to our partners, a significant amount of equipment has been stockpiled in warehouses, allowing damage to be repaired quickly," Zaichenko said.

At the same time, he described the situation with energy supply as most difficult in the frontline and Russia-bordering regions – Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk.

