Zaporizhstal again experiences blackout due to Jan 7 attacks

Zaporizhstal again experienced blackout due to a massive drone attack by the enemy on the country’s energy sector in Zaporizhia region on January 7.

According to the plant’s information on Thursday, like other electricity consumers in the region, it lost external power supply and was forced to suspend all production processes.

The plant team is commended for promptly taking anti-crisis measures to safely stop the equipment, which prevented man-made accidents due to a sudden power outage.

"Currently, the company’s team is working to stabilize the internal power grid. Due to the limited power supply, routine work is being carried out on the main units to prepare for the phased and safe restart of the production process. This will only be possible after the external power supply is restored," the report says.

As a result of the massive Russian shelling of Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities on December 23, 2025, the Zaporizhstal steel plant was completely de-energized, leading to an emergency shutdown of production. Despite the challenging circumstances, the company’s team swiftly transitioned to alternative power sources and safely ceased production processes in accordance with anti-crisis regulations. Thanks to the personnel’s timely response and coordinated actions, as well as the emergency measures taken to minimize emergency situations, a man-made accident was avoided and the level of emissions into the atmosphere was reduced.

Zaporizhstal is one of the largest industrial enterprises in Ukraine, and its products are in high demand in the domestic market and many other countries.