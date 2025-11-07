Technical specialists plan to start repairs to restore connection of Ferrosplavna-1 line to ZNPP on Sat

Specialists are expected to start repair to restore the connection of the Ferrosplavna-1 line to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Saturday, Rafael Grossi, general director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on Friday.

"Technicians are expected to begin the repairs on Saturday with the intention to re-connect Ferosplavna-1 to the site in the next few days," Grossi was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the organization's press service.

A ceasefire in this zone was agreed for these purposes "following intense and complex consultations with the Russian Federation and Ukraine," Grossi said. Both sides worked "constructively," he said.

The IAEA representatives based at the ZNPP will be following the new repair work, he said.

The Zaporizhia NPP received electricity for its own needs from the right bank of the Dnieper River controlled by Ukraine through the main 750 kV Dniprovska power transmission line and the backup 330 kV Ferrosplavna-1 line. Electricity supply via the backup line stopped on May 7.

The disconnection of the Dniprovska line became known on September 23. ZNPP representatives said the reason was Ukrainian fire impact and the continuing attacks were making repairs impossible. The plant was put on diesel generators. The plant said on October 18 specialists had started repairing the Dniprovska line. Power supply via the main line was restored on October 23.

The Zaporizhia NPP with six VVER-1000 reactor units is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It stopped generating electricity on September 11, 2022. All six reactors are in a cold shutdown.