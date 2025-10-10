ZNPP's external power supply to be restored from Ukrainian power grid – IAEA head

The process of restoring external power supply to Ukraine's Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has begun following negotiations with Ukraine and Russia. This will take place through the Dniprovska and Ferosplavna-1 power lines, stated IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

“Following intensive consultations, the process leading to the re-establishment of off-site power – through the Dniprovska and Ferosplavna-1 lines – has started,” Grossi said, as quoted by the IAEA website in a Thursday evening report.

He noted that it would take some time to restore the power supply to the Zaporizhia NPP from the grid, adding that “the two sides have engaged with us in a constructive way to achieve this important objective for the sake of nuclear safety and security.”

According to him, the focus has been on creating the necessary security conditions for repairs to be carried out on the damaged sections of the 750 kilovolt (kV) Dniprovska and the 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 power lines, located on opposite sides of the frontline near the ZNPP.

The IAEA noted that at the ZNPP, seven EDGs are currently operating and another 13 are on standby.

“Based on regularly received nuclear safety data, the IAEA team at the site continues to confirm that there has been no temperature increase within the coolant in the reactors or the spent fuel pools – indicating that the fuel continues to be cooled effectively,” the agency stated.

The team also confirmed that the essential service sprinkler ponds – which provide cooling to the reactors and the spent fuel pools – were operating as usual. Radiation levels at the site also remain normal, the team reported.

At the same time, it is noted that the Chornobyl site still has no access to the 330 kV power line that was disconnected last week, reportedly due to military strikes on an electrical substation approximately 40km away, near the town of Slavutych.