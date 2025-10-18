Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:19 18.10.2025

IAEA announces start of repair work on off-site power lines to Zaporizhia NPP

1 min read
IAEA announces start of repair work on off-site power lines to Zaporizhia NPP
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zaporizhzhyaoblenergo

Work has begun to repair damaged off-site power lines to Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) after four-week outage, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on the social media X, citing Director General Rafael Grossi.

"Restoration of off-site power is crucial for nuclear safety and security. Both sides engaged constructively with the IAEA to enable complex repair plan to proceed," Grossi said.

He added that the work has begun, following establishment of local ceasefire zones to allow it to proceed.

Tags: #znpp #iaea

