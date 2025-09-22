Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:33 22.09.2025

Zelenskyy proposes Parliament deploy Ukrainian Navy warships to Turkey, UK

2 min read
Zelenskyy proposes Parliament deploy Ukrainian Navy warships to Turkey, UK

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the bill On Deployment of Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Other States proposes to send the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette to Turkey, and five Ukrainian Navy minesweepers to the United Kingdom.

According to the text of the decree published on the Verkhovna Rada website, it is proposed to deploy the Ukrainian Navy corvette Hetman Ivan Mazepa to Turkey with a full-time crew of up to 106 service memebers for a period until the termination or cancellation of martial law.

It is also proposed to deploy to the UK the following minesweepers with a full-time crew of up to 39 service members: Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Mariupol, Melitopol, Henichesk.

In addition, it is proposed to send the management of the first division of minesweeper ships of the Navy flotilla of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the mine countermeasure headquarters with a total number of up to 20 service members.

It is noted that the units of the AFU Navy, while staying in the territory of other states, are subordinate to the Command of the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

The maintenance of the units during their stay in other states must be ensured by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

According to the financial and economic justification for the draft law, it is predicted that in 2025 the amount of expenses for the maintenance of warships abroad will amount to UAH 135,434, in 2026-2028 (in the event of the extension of martial law) to UAH 203,151.

As reported, the bill on the approval of the presidential decree On Deployment of Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Other States has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the website of the Ukrainian parliament, presidential bill (No. 14059) was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on September 22. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared the bill urgent.

#zelenskyy #bill

