Umerov discusses allied support, PURL program with NATO's chief rep in Ukraine

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

On Thursday, Secretary of the Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov met with NATO's Senior Representative in Ukraine, Patrick Turner, to discuss Ukraine's strategic defense priorities, including the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).

As Umerov noted, security guarantees for Ukraine and their practical implementation were also discussed during the conversation.

"During a conversation in Kyiv with Patrick Turner, Head of the NATO Representation Office to Ukraine, we discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, their practical content, and steps to strengthen our cooperation with the Alliance. I emphasized: our goal is a sustainable peace based not on declarations, but on concrete protection mechanisms and real security guarantees for our citizens," Umerov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the parties specifically discussed the PURL program—a new mechanism that allows NATO and European partners to finance the purchase of American weapons and ammunition for Ukraine. "This allows us to more quickly meet our priority defense needs and strengthens the common transatlantic front of support," Umerov added.

The Secretary of the Security Council thanked Patrick Turner and the entire team of the NATO Representation to Ukraine for their consistent support and readiness to work together to strengthen the security of Ukraine and all of Europe.

“We had a very useful discussion on a wide range of issues: prospects for peace, security guarantees, Ukraine’s defence strategic priorities, support to Ukraine by NATO Allies, and ways to strengthen cooperation. I look forward to continuing to work together closely,” Turner wrote, in turn, on the official NATO Facebook page.