Romania joins PURL, allocates EUR 50 mln within 2025 budget

Romania joins the PURL initiative with a contribution of EUR 50 million, Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said on the X platform on Tuesday.

"The Government of Romania has adopted a decision to join the states contributing to the United States’ proposal regarding the 'Priority Acquisition List for Ukraine’s Defense' [PURL], with a contribution of EUR 50 million, alongside the majority of European allies and other likeminded states. The allocation for PURL is made in compliance with the budgetary ceiling for the year 2025. Romania’s contribution to PURL will support the achievement of a lasting peace in Ukraine, by strengthening Ukraine’s capabilities," wrote Toiu on X, noting that "Romania’s participation in the U.S.-led PURL mechanism directly contributes to the strengthening of regional security and is fully consistent with Romania’s commitments within NATO and with the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America."

"The recent dialogue in the United States generated new momentum toward achieving a just and lasting peace," the minister noted.

"Romania contributes to European and allied diplomatic dialogue and to joint efforts aimed at generating significant security guarantees for both Ukraine and the region," she added.