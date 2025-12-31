Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:49 31.12.2025

Zelenskyy: in 2025, amount of contributions to PURL amounts to $4.3 bln

1 min read
The President's address to the participants of the meeting of the Coalition of the Wishing on December 11, 2025
The President's address to the participants of the meeting of the Coalition of the Wishing on December 11, 2025 | Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

In 2025, the amount of contributions to PURL amounted to $4.3 billion, of which almost $1.5 billion in December, the filling of two more aid packages is ongoing, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The total amount of contributions has reached $4.3 billion, including nearly $1.5 billion in December alone. This has made it possible to form eight assistance packages already, and work is currently underway to fund two more. We thank everyone who helped Ukraine this year and those who will continue to support us in 2026. We are bringing closer peace and guaranteed security for Ukraine and all of Europe," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He also thanked Romania and Croatia for joining the program and announcing their first contributions to PURL.

A total of 24 countries have already joined the program: the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Finland, Belgium, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovenia, Poland, Australia, Greece, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, and Croatia.

Tags: #purl #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

11:01 31.12.2025
Romania joins PURL, allocates EUR 50 mln within 2025 budget

Romania joins PURL, allocates EUR 50 mln within 2025 budget

19:08 30.12.2025
Zelenskyy announces decision on President’s Office head reached, information will come later

Zelenskyy announces decision on President’s Office head reached, information will come later

18:48 30.12.2025
Trump considers Ukraine’s economic recovery, creating jobs, as top priority – Zelenskyy

Trump considers Ukraine’s economic recovery, creating jobs, as top priority – Zelenskyy

18:40 30.12.2025
Zelenskyy: No word from India or UAE condemning Russian strikes on Ukrainian children

Zelenskyy: No word from India or UAE condemning Russian strikes on Ukrainian children

18:27 30.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia does not want referendum, to find constant excuses to avoid ceasefire

Zelenskyy: Russia does not want referendum, to find constant excuses to avoid ceasefire

18:11 30.12.2025
Zelenskyy on deploying US troops: We discuss it, but country makes decision

Zelenskyy on deploying US troops: We discuss it, but country makes decision

17:58 30.12.2025
Zelenskyy announces another meeting of national security advisers on Jan 7, after leaders' meeting

Zelenskyy announces another meeting of national security advisers on Jan 7, after leaders' meeting

17:10 30.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Security advisors of Coalition of Willing to meet on Jan 3 in Ukraine, leaders may meet on Jan 6 in France

Zelenskyy: Security advisors of Coalition of Willing to meet on Jan 3 in Ukraine, leaders may meet on Jan 6 in France

09:37 30.12.2025
Zelenskyy: There is a great chance to end the war in 2026

Zelenskyy: There is a great chance to end the war in 2026

18:47 29.12.2025
Zelenskyy discusses talks in USA, Russia's attempts to disrupt diplomacy with Merz

Zelenskyy discusses talks in USA, Russia's attempts to disrupt diplomacy with Merz

HOT NEWS

Ministry of Economy plans to withdraw non-inherent functions from State Water Resources Agency in 2026 – minister

Cabinet again caps special pensions above UAH 26,000 during martial law in 2026

Japan transfers about EUR 47.7 mln for Ukraine’s reconstruction, agrees to launch new phase of Emergency Recovery Program

Zelenskyy announces decision on President’s Office head reached, information will come later

Trump considers Ukraine’s economic recovery, creating jobs, as top priority – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Military intelligence hits refinery and oil terminal in Tuapse – sources

Kallas urges not to accept Russia’s unfounded claims: Moscow seeks to disrupt real progress towards peace

Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland: Any manifestations of violence or hate speech against Ukrainians unacceptable

Ministry of Economy plans to withdraw non-inherent functions from State Water Resources Agency in 2026 – minister

NABU: Probe of Former Dpty Prime Minister in Regional Development Ministry corruption case completed

Cabinet again caps special pensions above UAH 26,000 during martial law in 2026

False statements from Russia raise doubts about its commitment to peace talks – President of Moldova

Macron's entourage says no evidence of attack on Putin's residence – media

Poroshenko handed over ‘Blyskavky’ and other equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

US Ambassador to NATO: U.S., allied intelligence services to say whether this attack actually took place – media

AD
AD