Zelenskyy: in 2025, amount of contributions to PURL amounts to $4.3 bln

The President's address to the participants of the meeting of the Coalition of the Wishing on December 11, 2025 | Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

In 2025, the amount of contributions to PURL amounted to $4.3 billion, of which almost $1.5 billion in December, the filling of two more aid packages is ongoing, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The total amount of contributions has reached $4.3 billion, including nearly $1.5 billion in December alone. This has made it possible to form eight assistance packages already, and work is currently underway to fund two more. We thank everyone who helped Ukraine this year and those who will continue to support us in 2026. We are bringing closer peace and guaranteed security for Ukraine and all of Europe," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He also thanked Romania and Croatia for joining the program and announcing their first contributions to PURL.

A total of 24 countries have already joined the program: the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Finland, Belgium, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovenia, Poland, Australia, Greece, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, and Croatia.