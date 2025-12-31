Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:31 31.12.2025

Croatia to transfer EUR15 mln to PURL

1 min read
Croatia to transfer EUR15 mln to PURL

The Croatian government has approved a contribution of EUR 15 million to PURL, the country’s Foreign Ministry reported.

"The Croatian Government has approved a EUR 15 million contribution to NATO Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), reaffirming its firm and continued support for Ukraine," the Croatian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the social network X on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the amount of contributions to PURL in 2025 amounted to $4.3 billion, of which almost $1.5 billion for December. He also thanked Romania and Croatia for joining the program and announcing the first contributions to PURL.

Tags: #purl #croatia

