Zelenskyy discusses EU accession negotiations, social issues with Metsola

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's European integration, the construction of shelters in schools, and a free school lunch program for Ukrainian schoolchildren during a meeting with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, who arrived in Ukraine on her fourth visit since the war.

“We discussed key areas of engagement between Ukraine and the European institutions: support for Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations and the importance of opening the first cluster as soon as possible; sanctions against Russia and the adoption of the EU’s 19th sanctions package; Russian assets; as well as social issues: the construction of shelters for schools and Europe’s support for our program of free meals for all Ukrainian schoolchildren. We count on the EU’s substantive involvement in these matters,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

According to him, the opening of the European Parliament Office in Ukraine "will strengthen coordination between our parliament and the European Parliament."