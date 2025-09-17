Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:28 17.09.2025

Zelenskyy discusses EU accession negotiations, social issues with Metsola

1 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's European integration, the construction of shelters in schools, and a free school lunch program for Ukrainian schoolchildren during a meeting with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, who arrived in Ukraine on her fourth visit since the war.

“We discussed key areas of engagement between Ukraine and the European institutions: support for Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations and the importance of opening the first cluster as soon as possible; sanctions against Russia and the adoption of the EU’s 19th sanctions package; Russian assets; as well as social issues: the construction of shelters for schools and Europe’s support for our program of free meals for all Ukrainian schoolchildren. We count on the EU’s substantive involvement in these matters,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

According to him, the opening of the European Parliament Office in Ukraine "will strengthen coordination between our parliament and the European Parliament."

Tags: #zelenskyy #discussed #metsola

MORE ABOUT

18:44 17.09.2025
Europe will strengthen support for Ukraine – Metsola

Europe will strengthen support for Ukraine – Metsola

18:19 17.09.2025
Patriot and Himars missiles to be in first two PURL packages – Zelenskyy

Patriot and Himars missiles to be in first two PURL packages – Zelenskyy

18:10 17.09.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

17:56 17.09.2025
Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

17:52 17.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Plan A is to end war

Zelenskyy: Plan A is to end war

17:49 17.09.2025
There is great public resonance in Russia due to Ukrainian operations – Zelenskyy

There is great public resonance in Russia due to Ukrainian operations – Zelenskyy

09:40 17.09.2025
European Parliament head arrives in Kyiv

European Parliament head arrives in Kyiv

20:54 16.09.2025
Zelenskyy instructs govt to fully implement all social obligations of the state

Zelenskyy instructs govt to fully implement all social obligations of the state

20:44 16.09.2025
Zelenskyy: It feels like Ukrainian industry gaining momentum

Zelenskyy: It feels like Ukrainian industry gaining momentum

12:59 16.09.2025
Ukraine and Israel discuss preparations for Rosh Hashanah in Uman - Embassy

Ukraine and Israel discuss preparations for Rosh Hashanah in Uman - Embassy

HOT NEWS

Europe will strengthen support for Ukraine – Metsola

Patriot and Himars missiles to be in first two PURL packages – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Plan A is to end war

LATEST

Ukrainian MFA reminds Hasidic pilgrims of impossibility of guaranteeing safety

New package of EU sanctions may be presented as early as Friday – presidential advisor

Govt liquidates working group on compensation for losses caused by occupation, two more interdepartmental commissions

Ukraine seeks agreement with Australia to eliminate double taxation of income – draft convention

Govt to hold meeting on strengthening air defense, frontline security – Svyrydenko

Ukrainian who launched drone over Polish govt buildings being deported

СБУ відкрила провадження після заяви мера Львова про прослуховувальний пристрій та забрала його на експертизу

European Commission proposes suspending trade preferences for Israel, imposing sanctions against Hamas and others

Council of Europe to publish draft Convention on compensation commission for Ukraine on Wed

Register of Damages for Ukraine includes categories on forced displacement of children, adults – Mudra

AD
AD