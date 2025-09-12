New Zealand imposes sanctions against Russian unit involved in cyberattacks on Ukraine - Zelenskyy

New Zealand has also imposed sanctions against the GRU 29155 military intelligence unit of the Russian Federation, which is involved in cyberattacks on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Russia's military intelligence has also been restricted - the GRU 29155 unit, which is involved in cyberattacks against Ukraine. This is the 32nd package of sanctions by New Zealand against Russia, which is also a strong signal of support for Ukraine. Each sanction decision by partners brings real peace closer," Zelenskyy on Telegram on Friday.

He stressed the need to do everything possible to make Russia feel the consequences and price of its aggression.

As reported, New Zealand is lowering the price ceiling for Russian oil to $47.6 per barrel and is imposing sanctions on 19 individuals and legal entities, as well as 19 vessels from the Russian Federation.