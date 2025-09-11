Lublin Triangle calls for coordinated response to Russian drone incursion

The foreign ministers of the Lublin Triangle countries – Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine – chave ondemned the incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory in a joint statement.

" This was a deliberate and coordinated strike constituting an unprecedented provocation and escalation of tension. Russia’s actions and Belarusian acquiescence to the use of its airspace pose a direct threat to the security of all nations in the region," the statement said.

The parties noted Ukraine's readiness to share all available intelligence and operational data with Poland, Lithuania and other partners in building an effective early warning and protection system against Russian missile and drone attacks.

The ministers stressed the need for better coordination and operational cooperation between structures responsible for air security.

"Such coordinated actions should be aimed at preventing the negative consequences of Russia's provocative actions and, preferably, lead to an increase in the effectiveness of our air defense measures," the statement said.

The Lublin Triangle countries called on partners to urgently strengthen Ukraine's air defense and support Lithuania and Poland in their efforts to secure the eastern flank of NATO and the EU, emphasizing that only an adequate and strong response can prevent further escalation.

"We note that this incident has also triggered a surge in Russian disinformation. We call on all our societies to remain vigilant and be aware of Russian malign disinformation attempts," the parties said.