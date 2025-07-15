Interfax-Ukraine
FMs of Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland to discuss security situation in region in Lublin on July 16

On Wednesday, July 16, in Lublin (Poland), Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha will take part in a meeting of the Lublin Triangle at the level of heads of foreign ministries of Ukraine, the Republic of Lithuania and the Republic of Poland. The agenda includes the security situation, strengthening defense cooperation, increasing pressure on Russia, and countering disinformation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) press service said.

"The minister will discuss with his colleagues the security situation in Ukraine and the region, in particular, taking into account the common border of the Lublin Triangle countries with Russia and Belarus, the buildup of Ukraine's military-technical potential and strengthening of defense cooperation, the strengthening of coordinated U.S. and EU pressure on Russia, countering disinformation and other Russian hybrid threats," the Foreign Ministry said on its website on Tuesday.

The focus will also be on Ukraine's progress towards EU and NATO membership, the development of infrastructure projects, as well as scientific, cultural and people-to-people contacts between the peoples of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland in order to strengthen trust and partnership in the region.

The event will allow for the coordination of key issues on the agenda, the preparation of common positions and the definition of priorities for the upcoming meeting of leaders in the Lublin Triangle format.

Following the meeting, the adoption of a Joint Statement of the Foreign Ministers of the Lublin Triangle is planned.

It is noted that the Lublin Triangle format was founded in 2020 and this year celebrates its fifth anniversary. The Lublin Triangle is a political platform for coordinating efforts in security, economics and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Tags: #lublin_triangle #security

