Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:16 12.07.2025

Foreign ministers of Lublin Triangle to meet in Poland

1 min read

On July 16, the foreign ministers of the Lublin Triangle – Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania – will meet in the Polish city of Lublin to mark the fifth anniversary of the trilateral format's creation, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

"On July 16 this year, the foreign ministers of Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine will meet in Lublin to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the founding of the Lublin Triangle," the statement reads.

The program includes a wreath-laying ceremony at the Union of Lublin monument by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys.

A joint press conference will follow the ceremony.

The Lublin Triangle is a trilateral regional cooperation platform established on July 28, 2020, in Lublin, with the aim of strengthening political, economic, cultural, and social ties between Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine.

Tags: #meet #lublin_triangle #poland

MORE ABOUT

14:30 09.07.2025
Zelensky meets with Pope at Vatican

Zelensky meets with Pope at Vatican

13:00 09.07.2025
Zelenskyy to meet with Kellogg in Rome – press secretary

Zelenskyy to meet with Kellogg in Rome – press secretary

12:35 07.07.2025
Kellogg plans to meet with Zelenskyy at Recovery Conference in Rome – media

Kellogg plans to meet with Zelenskyy at Recovery Conference in Rome – media

19:30 03.07.2025
EU to provide EUR 76 mln grant for construction of Euroline Lviv-Poland

EU to provide EUR 76 mln grant for construction of Euroline Lviv-Poland

19:24 20.06.2025
Ukraine wants to offer Polish partners to transfer sensitive issues to plane of professional discussions between historians

Ukraine wants to offer Polish partners to transfer sensitive issues to plane of professional discussions between historians

15:25 16.06.2025
Ukraine interested in involving Polish business in recovery projects – Svyrydenko

Ukraine interested in involving Polish business in recovery projects – Svyrydenko

19:12 12.06.2025
Sikorski: Russia's defeat in Ukraine would be victory for USA, particularly for Trump

Sikorski: Russia's defeat in Ukraine would be victory for USA, particularly for Trump

16:15 09.06.2025
Polish EU Presidency hopes that the first negotiation cluster on Ukraine's accession to EU will be opened in the second half of 2025

Polish EU Presidency hopes that the first negotiation cluster on Ukraine's accession to EU will be opened in the second half of 2025

10:03 05.06.2025
Containers with weapons, ammunition found in Poland intended for Ukraine – media

Containers with weapons, ammunition found in Poland intended for Ukraine – media

15:34 04.06.2025
Poland’s Sejm to hold no-confidence vote on Tusk government on June 11 – media

Poland’s Sejm to hold no-confidence vote on Tusk government on June 11 – media

HOT NEWS

Russian airstrike hits Ukrainian Sumy community, killing 2

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 344 aerial targets overnight, including 25 Kh-101 cruise missiles – Air Force

Attack on Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi: 2 dead, 2 badly injured, 10 sustaining minor injuries – State Emergency Service

URC2025 completes its work in Rome, Poland is candidate for hosting URC2026

Ukrainian MFA not aware of Russia’s ‘new approach’ to settlement of war in Ukraine

LATEST

Antonov Airlines' An-124 Ruslan relocates from Kyiv to Leipzig for certification trials

Russian airstrike on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region kills 2 – State Emergency Service

Ukrainian Foreign Minister in Croatia discusses expansion of military-technical cooperation

Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv signs sister city agreement with Bari at URC in Rome

European Solidarity, Holos MPs demand govt appoint head of Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau

Ukraine aims to attract over $2 bln for more than 20 critical raw materials projects in 5 years – URC2025

Ukrainian Defense Industry, Italy's Aerospace and Defense Federation sign cooperation memo in Rome

World Bank confirms $33.3 mln energy infrastructure grant for Ukrainian city of Kharkiv – mayor

Twenty-seven-year-old woman killed in Russian artillery attack on Ukrainian city of Nikopol

Russian airstrike hits Ukrainian Sumy community, killing 2

AD
AD