Foreign ministers of Lublin Triangle to meet in Poland

On July 16, the foreign ministers of the Lublin Triangle – Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania – will meet in the Polish city of Lublin to mark the fifth anniversary of the trilateral format's creation, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The program includes a wreath-laying ceremony at the Union of Lublin monument by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys.

A joint press conference will follow the ceremony.

The Lublin Triangle is a trilateral regional cooperation platform established on July 28, 2020, in Lublin, with the aim of strengthening political, economic, cultural, and social ties between Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine.