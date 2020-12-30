Meeting of Lublin Triangle FMs to take place in Kyiv in early 2021 - Kuleba

In early 2021, a meeting of the heads of the Foreign Ministries of the Lublin Triangle (Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine) will be held in Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Although the ministers did not meet, and there were no bright media reasons to cover the Lublin Triangle, I assure you that the coordinators whom we have appointed worked out during this time the agenda and strategy of the Lublin Triangle, carried out this planned work and from the beginning of the year we will return to creating for you, journalists, a beautiful media channel to tell again about the Lublin Triangle ... This will be a meeting of ministers in Kyiv. We agreed on it this fall," Kuleba said in an interview with TSN, published on Wednesday.

The foreign minister pointed out that the ministers would already come up with a list of key areas in which the states of the Lublin Triangle will agree to interact and implement joint projects.

As reported, Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine established the Lublin Triangle format in July 2020.